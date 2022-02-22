April 12, 1930 – February 19, 2022

Donna J. Morris, age 91, of Omaha passed away Saturday, Feb. 19, 2022, in Omaha. She was born April 12, 1930, in Nickerson, Nebraska, to W. Glen and Sarah (Million) Freeman.

Donna grew up in Nickerson and lived there until 1952 when she came to Fremont. She married John Morris on Dec. 18, 1954, in Fremont. After marriage they lived in Omaha until 1960 when they moved to Columbus, Nebraska, for 19 years. In 1979 they moved to Lincoln and stayed there until moving to Grand Island, Nebraska, in 1987. In 2000 they moved to Omaha where they are currently.

Donna is survived by her husband, John Morris of Omaha; sons, Michael (Karen) Morris of Crete, Nebraska, Mark (Jan) Morris of Waterloo, Nebraska, and Matthew (Ann) Morris of Lincoln; sister, Alice Schwinck of Fremont; grandchildren, Scott (Katie), David (Lindsey), Andy (Kelsey), Will (Liz), John (Kristine), James (Michelle), Tom (Kylea), Robert (Jadynn); and 14 great-grandchildren.Preceded in death by parents; seven siblings; and one great-grandson.

The funeral is 11 a.m. Thursday, Feb. 24, at St. James Episcopal Church in Fremont. Visitation is Wednesday from 6-8 p.m. at Moser Memorial Chapel in Fremont. Interment at Memorial Cemetery in Fremont.

Memorials to the family for a future designation.

