Donna Jean Walter, 97, of Fremont, Nebraska, passed away Wednesday, Feb. 22, 2023, at Nye Pointe in Fremont. She was born Sept. 28, 1925, at rural Scribner, Nebraska, to Arthur and Theresa (Schultz) Stuehmer.

Donna grew up in Scribner and graduated from Scribner High School in 1943. She moved to Fremont in 1947 and worked at Little Audrey’s Trucking before she married Leander Walter on Jan. 21, 1950. She later worked in downtown Fremont and at Linden Elementary School when they started the lunch program.

Donna was a member of St. Patrick Catholic Church in Fremont and a former altar society member at church. She enjoyed playing cards and played with several groups throughout the years.

She is survived by her son, Mark Walter (Tami Reynoldson) of Fremont, and daughter, Barbara Walter (Nate Warner) of Lincoln.

Donna was preceded in death by her parents; husband; son, Douglas; and sisters, Deloris Bergland and Joyce Zucker.

Memorial Mass will be 10:30 a.m. Saturday, March 18, at St. Patrick Catholic Church in Fremont. Visitation will be 9-10:30 a.m. Saturday prior to the service. Interment will be at Calvary Cemetery in Fremont.

Memorials are suggested to the church.

