May 23, 1931 – August 13, 2022

Donna L. Lowther, 91 years, of Fremont, Nebraska, passed away Saturday, Aug.13, 2022, at Dunklau Gardens in Fremont.

Donna was born on May 23, 1931, to Harold and Bernice (Thomson) Jensen in Herman, Nebraska. On Nov. 3, 1950, Donna married Robert “Gene” Lowther in Fremont. Over the years, Donna lived in Blair, Herman, and Ames, Nebraska. On June 25, 2001, Gene passed away.

Donna loved her garden and flowers. She enjoyed traveling around the country with Gene in their RV.

Donna was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Gene; brothers, Harold and Jeffery Jensen; sisters, Marilyn Edson and Norma Jean Grell.

She is survived by her daughter, Pam (Mike) Farmer; sons, Rod Lowther and Kurt (Chris) Lowther; 10 grandchildren; and 22 great-grandchildren.

A memorial service will be 10:30 a.m. Friday, Aug. 19, at Moser Memorial Chapel in Fremont. Friends and family will gather 1 hour prior to the service at the funeral home. The Rev. Charles Starks will officiate. Burial will take place at Memorial Cemetery in Fremont.

Moser Memorial Chapel, 2170 N. Somers Ave., Fremont, NE 68025, 402-721-4490