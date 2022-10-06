Donna L. Meyers

August 23, 1930 – October 4, 2022

Donna L. Meyers, 92 years, of Fremont, Nebraska, passed away Tuesday, Oct. 4, 2022, in Omaha. She was born on Aug. 23, 1930, in David City, Nebraska, to Arlie and Bessie (Slegl) Hascall.

Donna graduated from David City High School in 1947. She married Dale Meyers on Jan. 26, 1948, in Marysville, Kansas. They moved to Fremont in 1950 and Donna worked for Flynn & Larsen (Larsen International) for 50 years until she retired in 2020. Donna also worked part time for Full Circle Farm Services as an administrative assistant.

Donna was active volunteering for the Dodge County Election Board. She enjoyed time spent gardening, quilting, cooking, canning, and working on crossword puzzles.

She is survived by her daughters, Vicki (John) Tlamka of Fremont, Linda (Todd) Thompson of Ames, Nebraska; six grandchildren, Trisha, Jodi, Laci, Ford, Nic and Cody; nine great-grandchildren; and brother-in-law, Marc Lachance of Florida.

Donna was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Dale; brother, Gerald Hascall; sisters, Doris Hascall and Beverly Lachance.

The funeral will be 10 a.m. Monday, Oct. 10, at Moser Memorial Chapel in Fremont. Chaplain Scott Jensen will officiate. Visitation will be from 4 p.m. until 6 p.m. Sunday at Moser Memorial Chapel. Burial will be at Memorial Cemetery in Fremont.

Memorials may be directed to Stuff the Cruiser Dodge County Sheriff's Department.

Online condolences may be left at mosermemorialchapels.com.

Moser Memorial Chapel, 2170 N. Somers Ave, Fremont, NE 68025, 402-721-4490