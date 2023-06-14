July 7, 1967 – June 12, 2023

Donna L. Petersen, 55 years, of Fremont, Nebraska, passed away Monday, June 12, 2023, at Methodist Hospital in Omaha.

A memorial service will be 2 p.m. Monday, June 19, 2023, at Moser Memorial Chapel in Fremont. The Rev. Michael McGregor will officiate. Visitation will be 1 hour prior to the service at Moser’s.

Memorials may be directed to the family for further designation.

Online condolences may be left at: www.mosermemorialchapels.com.

Moser Memorial Chapel, 2170 N. Somers Ave., Fremont, NE 68025, 402-721-4490