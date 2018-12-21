June 15, 1936 – December 20, 2018
Mass of Christian Burial for Donna M. Doernemann, age 82, of Dodge will be held on Monday, Dec. 24, at 10 a.m. at the St. Wenceslaus Catholic Church in Dodge with Rev. An Duy Phan as celebrant. Interment will be in the St. Wenceslaus Catholic Cemetery. Visitation will be on Sunday from 2:30 p.m. to 7 p.m., with a Christian Mother’s Rosary at 3 p.m. and a Vigil Service at 7 p.m., at St. Wenceslaus Catholic Church. Visitation will continue on Monday one hour prior to the service at the church. Minnick Funeral Chapel in Dodge is handling the arrangements for the family.
Donna passed away on Thursday, Dec. 20, at the Parkview Home in Dodge.
Donna Mae (Steffensmeier) Doernemann was born on June 15, 1936, at Dodge to Edward and Helen (Heimann) Steffensmeier. Donna attended St. Wenceslaus School and graduated from Dodge High School in 1954 as the Valedictorian of the class. She began working as a bookkeeper at the Farmer’s Garage and Steffy’s Transfer at the age of 18 and continued until her retirement after 57 years of employment.
On April 4, 1956, she was united in marriage to Cletus R. Doernemann at St. Joseph’s Catholic Church-Dodge. The couple purchased a farm southwest of Dodge after their marriage, where Donna was an active farm wife as well.
Donna was a member of St. Wenceslaus Catholic Church, and its Christian Mother’s. She enjoyed baking, gardening, tending to her flowers, especially loved when her family gathered together and spending time with her grandchildren. She will be remembered for being a good neighbor, warm, gentle, and always put others first.
Survivors include: daughter, Mary Lee and Jay Bailey of Elkhorn; son, John and Donna Doernemann of Dodge and sons—Tyler and Jeremy; son, Jim and Lynda Doernemann of Dodge and children—Casey, Brandi and Dax; brother, Gene and Peg Steffensmeier of Fremont; sister, Janet and Larry Beran of Fremont. Several nieces and nephews also survive her.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Edward and Helen Steffensmeier; and her husband, Cletus Doernemann, on Feb. 6, 2014.