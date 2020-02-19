November 21, 1934 – February 16, 2020
Donna M. Hines, 85 years, of Morse Bluff, Nebraska, passed away Sunday, Feb. 16, 2020, at Methodist Fremont Health in Fremont.
Donna was born Nov. 21, 1934, to Ignac and Ella (Mares) Curda on a farm northwest of Plasi, Nebraska. She was a 1952 graduate of Prague High School and a graduate of Midland College in Fremont. Donna taught in Saunders County School Districts 19 and 94. On May 26, 1956, Donna married Arnold Hines at the Presbyterian Church in Prague. The couple lived in Prague for seven years, until moving to the family farm near Morse Bluff in 1963, where they raised hogs and farmed. She was a member of the Morse Bluff American Legion Auxiliary.
She was preceded in death by her parents; sister, Grace Kasper; and infant grandson, Samuel Minarick.
She is survived by her husband, Arnold; twin daughters, Sharen (Steve) Minarick of Morse Bluff and Karen (Tim) Cech of Rochelle, Illinois; sons, Allen (Linda) Hines of Lincoln and Greg (Maria) Hines of Morse Bluff; 12 grandchildren; and 7 great-grandchildren.
The funeral service will be 2 p.m. Friday, Feb. 21, at Moser Memorial Chapel in North Bend. The Rev. Scott Jensen will officiate. Visitation will be Thursday from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. at the funeral home with family present. Burial will be at Killian Cemetery near Morse Bluff.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be directed to the Morse Bluff Fire & Rescue, North Bend Fire & Rescue, and the Morse Bluff American Legion Auxiliary.
Online condolences may be left at www.mosermemorialchapels.com.
Moser Memorial Chapel, 1040 N. Main, North Bend, NE 68649 402-652-8159