November 21, 1934 – February 16, 2020

Donna M. Hines, 85 years, of Morse Bluff, Nebraska, passed away Sunday, Feb. 16, 2020, at Methodist Fremont Health in Fremont.

Donna was born Nov. 21, 1934, to Ignac and Ella (Mares) Curda on a farm northwest of Plasi, Nebraska. She was a 1952 graduate of Prague High School and a graduate of Midland College in Fremont. Donna taught in Saunders County School Districts 19 and 94. On May 26, 1956, Donna married Arnold Hines at the Presbyterian Church in Prague. The couple lived in Prague for seven years, until moving to the family farm near Morse Bluff in 1963, where they raised hogs and farmed. She was a member of the Morse Bluff American Legion Auxiliary.

She was preceded in death by her parents; sister, Grace Kasper; and infant grandson, Samuel Minarick.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 877-648-6397 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

She is survived by her husband, Arnold; twin daughters, Sharen (Steve) Minarick of Morse Bluff and Karen (Tim) Cech of Rochelle, Illinois; sons, Allen (Linda) Hines of Lincoln and Greg (Maria) Hines of Morse Bluff; 12 grandchildren; and 7 great-grandchildren.