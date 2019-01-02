Donna M. Leggett
Sept. 9, 1927 – Dec. 30, 2018
Donna M. Leggett age 91, of Fremont died Sunday December 30, 2018 at Nye Legacy in Fremont.
Donna was born September 9, 1927 in Fairbury, Nebraska to Oscar and Aurilla ‘Riggle' Furman. She grew up on a farm outside of Fairbury until moving into town. On March 19, 1947 Donna married Delmar Leggett in Washington, Kansas. They lived in several Nebraska towns before retiring in Loveland, CO for 12 years. They moved to Fremont in 1997. She liked to sew and read. Her main interests were her family and country music.
Delmar died on March 2, 2000.
Survivors include her daughters Valinda (Kim) Wollen of Omaha, LaJean Dowty of Grand Island and Bettie (Mike) Griffey of Fremont; granddaughter Denise (Greg) Ritchhart; grandsons Travis (Stacy) Cody, Marty Wollen, Jeff (Becca) Dowty, Dan Dowty, Curtis (Maria) Wollen and Mike Dowty; 12 great grandchildren; and 2 great-great grandchildren.
Donna was preceded in death by her husband Delmar.
Visitation on Thursday at the Ludvigsen Mortuary Chapel in Fremont will be at 1:30pm with a graveside service at Prospect Hill Cemetery in Elkhorn at 2:30pm.