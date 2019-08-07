May 8, 1932 – June 28, 2019
Donna M. Mase, age 87, of Council Bluffs passed away June 28, 2019, at her home. Donna was born May 8, 1932, in Eau Clair, Wisconsin, to the late Leo S. and Dorothy E. (Otto) Bonnin. She graduated high school in 1949. Donna was a secretary and receptionist for Midwest Eye Care for 11 years. She was very adventurous – at age 55 she sold her house, car and belongings and moved to Rhode Island to become a nanny. Three years later she moved to Sharon, Massachusetts, to nanny a family for 16 additional years. Donna loved to play cards, socialize, complete crossword puzzles – yes in ink! She loved to shop and looked perfect all the time – her top, earrings and jewelry always matched – she was a very striking lady. Donna showed us about life, loving, caring and was very nurturing. She touched everyone with her love and her life and will be greatly missed, but forever in our hearts, never forgotten! Donna was of the Catholic faith.
In addition to her parents, Donna was preceded in death by her husband, Raymond W. Mase in 1970; son, Jason Mase in 2017; brother, Dale Bonnin; and brother-in-law, Dennis Steinke.
Donna is survived by her children, Melinda (Rick) McDermott of Atlantic, Iowa, Mike (Denise) Mase of Council Bluffs, Jeff Mase of Atlantic, Iowa, Julie (Stan) Naydo of Fremont, Nebraska; 13 grandchildren, 26 great-grandchildren, 1 great-great-granddaughter; sister, Judy Steinke of Chippewa Falls, Wisconsin; nieces and nephews.
Celebration of Life visitation, Sunday, Aug. 11, from 1-4 p.m. at the Walnut Hill Reception Center, 1350 E. Pierce St. Donna bequeathed her body to medical science and inurnment of her ashes will be held at a later date in the Atlantic, Iowa, Cemetery. The family will direct memorial contributions.
CUTLER-O’NEILL-MEYER-WOODRING
BAYLISS PARK CHAPEL
545 WILLOW AVE.
COUNCIL BLUFFS, IOWA 51503
712-322-7779