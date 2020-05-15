September 6, 1930—May 5, 2020
Donna Mae Maslonka (Prorock), Age 89, formerly of Fremont, NE. Passed away on May 5, 2020 in Sarasota, FL.
She was born September 6, 1930 in Fullerton, NE to the late Thomas and Josephine (Kush) Prorock.
She is survived by her daughter, Connie (Ron) Druskis; son, Thomas (Crista) Maslonka; three grandchildren, Kimberly (Derek) Cameron, Leslie (Chris) Holly, and Justin (Kaitlin) Maslonka; eight great-grandchildren; other relatives and friends.
Donna was preceded in death by her husband, Edward; her parents; four sisters and two brothers.
Member of St. Patrick’s Catholic Church, Fremont, NE; Incarnation Catholic Church, Sarasota, FL.
Memorial service will be held at a later date. Interment at Sarasota National Cemetery, Sarasota, FL. Memorials may be directed to Tidewell Hospice or Humane Society of Sarasota. Condolences can be sent in care of Connie (Maslonka) Druskis, 88 Strathmore Blvd, Sarasota, FL 34233.
