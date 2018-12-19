November 21, 1933 – December 15, 2018
Donna Marie Behmer (DeBower), 85, of Lincoln died Saturday, Dec. 15, 2018. She was born to the late Walter and Florence DeBower on Nov. 21, 1933, in Schuyler. Donna graduated from Schuyler Central High School in 1951 and from Nebraska Methodist School of Nursing in 1954.
After nursing school, Donna lived an adventurous life. She flew to Germany where she married an officer in the Air Force and then traveled Europe before returning home. The years that followed included moves to different parts of the country, while her family grew to five children. She eventually settled in Fremont and returned to work as a registered nurse at Fremont Health Medical Center. Her nursing career covered a number of specialties including Labor and Delivery, Intensive Care and Orthopaedic Surgery. During this busy time, she devoted herself to her kids, family, work, church and then grandchildren.
In 2000, Donna retired and moved to Lincoln. While she continued to be a great support and loyal confidante to those who knew her, she quickly added new friends and a church family from the community (Lincoln Berean). Her affinity to Husker sports deepened and broadened as she closely followed football, basketball and volleyball seasons through televised games, live radio, newspaper articles and lively discussions with fellow fans.
Throughout Donna’s life she was of service to others – as a loving mother and grandmother, as a loyal friend, as a caring nurse and as a devout Christian. She was deeply committed to her immediate and extended family, to her friends and neighbors, and—above all—to the Lord. She loved celebrating this time of year with loved ones, participating in church activities and baking Christmas goods including date pinwheels, pepper-nuts and her legendary sugar cookies. She will be greatly missed and fondly remembered.
Donna is survived by five children, Chris Behmer (Kristin) of Golden, Colorado, Karen Magee (Jim) of Riverside, Illinois, Spence Behmer (Naomi) of College Station, Texas, Katie Miller (Keith) of Lincoln, and Carmen Behmer of San Diego; and by thirteen grandchildren, Kirk Behmer, Cortney Behmer, Taylor Behmer, Daniel Magee, Rachel Magee, Anne Magee, Robert Behmer, Fredrick Behmer, Olivia Miller, Sophie Miller, Caroline Miller, Jackson Miller and Cameron Lipschultz. She is also survived by her brother, Dean DeBower (Bobbie), and predeceased by her other brother, Glen DeBower (Betty).
In lieu of flowers, we kindly ask that donations be made to Hope Venture or City Impact charities in Lincoln. Visitation will be held Friday evening, Dec. 21, from 6 p.m. – 8 p.m. at Butherus, Maser and Love Funeral Home (4040 A Street). The service will follow Saturday morning, 10 a.m., at Lincoln Berean church (6400 South 70th Street).