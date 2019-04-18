July 12, 1938—April 16, 2019
Donna R. Ferguson, age 80, of Valley died April 16, 2019.
Preceded in death by parents, George and Marie Humphrey; parents-in-law, Billie and Gertrude Ferguson; brothers-in-law, Russell Reeser and Fred Peters; and many well-loved pets. Survived by husband Richard (married 12/15/64); beloved dog, Tippy Jr.; sisters, Shirley Reeser and Roma Humphrey, both of Fremont; brothers and sisters-in-law, John (Cheryl) Ferguson and Mary (Larry) Davis; nieces and nephews, Jeff (Jill) Ferguson, Carrie (Justin) Rehder, Carl Reeser, Ted Reeser, Winifred Reeser, Veronica Christensen, and Keith (Tina) Peters; and many additional great-nieces and great-nephews.
The funeral service is 10 a.m. Saturday at the funeral home in Elkhorn, Rev. Carl Ratcliff officiating. Interment at Pleasant View Cemetery near Leshara. Visitation on Friday, noon-8 p.m., with family receiving friends from 5-8 p.m. at the funeral home in Elkhorn. Memorials to the family. Condolences to www.reichmuthfuneralhomes.com.
Reichmuth Funeral Homes, 21901 West Maple Road, Elkhorn, NE 68022, 402-289-2222