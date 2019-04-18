{{featured_button_text}}
Donna R. Ferguson

July 12, 1938—April 16, 2019

Donna R. Ferguson, age 80, of Valley died April 16, 2019.

Preceded in death by parents, George and Marie Humphrey; parents-in-law, Billie and Gertrude Ferguson; brothers-in-law, Russell Reeser and Fred Peters; and many well-loved pets. Survived by husband Richard (married 12/15/64); beloved dog, Tippy Jr.; sisters, Shirley Reeser and Roma Humphrey, both of Fremont; brothers and sisters-in-law, John (Cheryl) Ferguson and Mary (Larry) Davis; nieces and nephews, Jeff (Jill) Ferguson, Carrie (Justin) Rehder, Carl Reeser, Ted Reeser, Winifred Reeser, Veronica Christensen, and Keith (Tina) Peters; and many additional great-nieces and great-nephews.

The funeral service is 10 a.m. Saturday at the funeral home in Elkhorn, Rev. Carl Ratcliff officiating. Interment at Pleasant View Cemetery near Leshara. Visitation on Friday, noon-8 p.m., with family receiving friends from 5-8 p.m. at the funeral home in Elkhorn. Memorials to the family. Condolences to www.reichmuthfuneralhomes.com.

Sign up to get each day's obituaries sent to your email inbox

Reichmuth Funeral Homes, 21901 West Maple Road, Elkhorn, NE 68022, 402-289-2222

Tags

Celebrate
the life of: Donna R. Ferguson
Send Flowers
Or call 888-579-7982 to order by phone.
Load comments