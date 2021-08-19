Donna Rae Kudlac

December 16, 1933 – August 16, 2021

Donna Rae Kudlac, age 87, of Fremont died Monday, Aug. 16, 2021.

Donna was born Dec. 16, 1933, in Wisner, Nebraska, to Edmund and Marie (Berger) Daberkow. She was baptized at St. Paul's Lutheran Church in Wisner and confirmed at Zion Lutheran Church south of Wisner. Donna graduated from Wisner High School. She married Dennis Matthies on July 12, 1951, and together they had a son, Joel. Dennis passed away on Aug. 3, 1960. Donna married Kenneth Kudlac on Dec. 11, 1965.

During Donna's working years, she was an elementary school teacher in Wisner and a substitute teacher in Fremont, mostly working at Trinity Lutheran School. She held both a realtor's license for over 40 years and broker's license, and for the last several years of her career she worked for Gateway Realty in Fremont. She also worked as a librarian at the Keene Memorial Library.

Donna was a member of the State and National Realtor Association and member of Trinity Lutheran Church in Fremont.