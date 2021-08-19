Donna Rae Kudlac
December 16, 1933 – August 16, 2021
Donna Rae Kudlac, age 87, of Fremont died Monday, Aug. 16, 2021.
Donna was born Dec. 16, 1933, in Wisner, Nebraska, to Edmund and Marie (Berger) Daberkow. She was baptized at St. Paul's Lutheran Church in Wisner and confirmed at Zion Lutheran Church south of Wisner. Donna graduated from Wisner High School. She married Dennis Matthies on July 12, 1951, and together they had a son, Joel. Dennis passed away on Aug. 3, 1960. Donna married Kenneth Kudlac on Dec. 11, 1965.
During Donna's working years, she was an elementary school teacher in Wisner and a substitute teacher in Fremont, mostly working at Trinity Lutheran School. She held both a realtor's license for over 40 years and broker's license, and for the last several years of her career she worked for Gateway Realty in Fremont. She also worked as a librarian at the Keene Memorial Library.
Donna was a member of the State and National Realtor Association and member of Trinity Lutheran Church in Fremont.
Survivors: son, Joel Matthies of Lincoln; daughters, Karla (Jim) Wishon of Fremont, Melissa (Michael) Sassmann of Chicago; grandchildren, Jordan (Jessie) Adams, Brandon (Chelsea) Adams, Megan Wishon, David and Andrew Matthies; great-grandchildren, Tanner Jay Adams, Landon Rudy Adams and Reed Michael Adams; brother, Donald Daberkow of Fremont; sister-in-law, Lois Kudlac of Fremont; brother-in-law, Dale (Carol) Kudlac of Kennesaw, Georgia.
Donna was preceded in death by her husbands, Dennis Matthies, Kenneth Kudlac in August of 2016; and brother, Warren Daberkow.
The funeral will be 10:30 a.m. Monday, Aug. 23, at Trinity Lutheran Church. Rev. Anthony Gerber will officiate. Burial will follow in Memorial Cemetery. Memorials are suggested to Trinity Lutheran School. Visitation will be Sunday from 2 p.m. to 6 p.m. with the family present from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m. at the Ludvigsen Mortuary Chapel in Fremont.
Online guestbook at www.ludvigsenmortuary.com.