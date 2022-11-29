Donna Rae Ranta

Preceded in death by parents; husband, Ron; sisters, Beverly Tranmer and Evelyn Potter; brothers, Duane, Donald, Douglas and Jack Conklin; special aunt and uncle, Leila (Joe) Mangan.

The funeral will be 1 p.m. Wednesday, Nov. 30, at Moser Memorial Chapel in Fremont. Visitation is 1 hour prior to the service. Interment at Calvary Cemetery in Fremont.