July 24, 1939 – November 23, 2022
Donna Rae Ranta, 83, July 24, 1939 – November 23, 2022. Parents, Harry “Carl” and Stella (Cannady) Conklin.
Survived by sister, Lila (George) Maslonka; brother, Wes (Arlene) Conklin.
Preceded in death by parents; husband, Ron; sisters, Beverly Tranmer and Evelyn Potter; brothers, Duane, Donald, Douglas and Jack Conklin; special aunt and uncle, Leila (Joe) Mangan.
The funeral will be 1 p.m. Wednesday, Nov. 30, at Moser Memorial Chapel in Fremont. Visitation is 1 hour prior to the service. Interment at Calvary Cemetery in Fremont.
Moser Memorial Chapel, 2170 N. Somers Ave., Fremont, NE 68025, 402-721-4490.