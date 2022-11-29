 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Donna Rae Ranta

Donna Rae Ranta

July 24, 1939 – November 23, 2022

Donna Rae Ranta, 83, July 24, 1939 – November 23, 2022. Parents, Harry “Carl” and Stella (Cannady) Conklin.

Survived by sister, Lila (George) Maslonka; brother, Wes (Arlene) Conklin.

Preceded in death by parents; husband, Ron; sisters, Beverly Tranmer and Evelyn Potter; brothers, Duane, Donald, Douglas and Jack Conklin; special aunt and uncle, Leila (Joe) Mangan.

The funeral will be 1 p.m. Wednesday, Nov. 30, at Moser Memorial Chapel in Fremont. Visitation is 1 hour prior to the service. Interment at Calvary Cemetery in Fremont.

Online condolences at www.mosermemorialchapels.com.

Moser Memorial Chapel, 2170 N. Somers Ave., Fremont, NE 68025, 402-721-4490.

