Donnette McGee
November 30, 1926 – August 15, 2021
Donnette is preceded in death by her beloved husband of 68 years, Bernard “Bernie” McGee. She is survived by their children, Marie (Richard) Richards, Mark McGee, Michael (Kathleen McCallister) McGee; 7 grandchildren; and 5 great-grandchildren. Donnette is also survived by her brother, Otto (Marjorie) Kovar; brother-in-law, Richard “Dick” McGee; sister-in-law, Marilyn (John) Mitchell.
Private family memorial service.
Kremer Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.