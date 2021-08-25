 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Donnette McGee
0 Comments

Donnette McGee

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
Donnette McGee

Donnette McGee

November 30, 1926 – August 15, 2021

Donnette is preceded in death by her beloved husband of 68 years, Bernard “Bernie” McGee. She is survived by their children, Marie (Richard) Richards, Mark McGee, Michael (Kathleen McCallister) McGee; 7 grandchildren; and 5 great-grandchildren. Donnette is also survived by her brother, Otto (Marjorie) Kovar; brother-in-law, Richard “Dick” McGee; sister-in-law, Marilyn (John) Mitchell.

Private family memorial service.

Kremer Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.

Tags

Obituaries Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
Load comments

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News