Donnette McGee

Donnette is preceded in death by her beloved husband of 68 years, Bernard “Bernie” McGee. She is survived by their children, Marie (Richard) Richards, Mark McGee, Michael (Kathleen McCallister) McGee; 7 grandchildren; and 5 great-grandchildren. Donnette is also survived by her brother, Otto (Marjorie) Kovar; brother-in-law, Richard “Dick” McGee; sister-in-law, Marilyn (John) Mitchell.