Doris A. Krepel

February 27, 1934 – May 20, 2021

Doris A. Krepel, 87, of North Bend, Nebraska, passed away Thursday, May 20, 2021, at her home.

Doris was born Feb. 27, 1934, in Carroll, Nebraska, to Eggert and Anna (Bock) Lage. She resided in North Bend and married “Irish” Krepel at the North Bend Methodist Church on June 4, 1956.

Doris was a member of the Fremont Presbyterian Church, North Bend VFW Auxiliary, and she spent 45 years babysitting North Bend children and her grandchildren. Doris was an avid sports fan and particularly the St. Louis Cardinals baseball team and Nebraska Cornhuskers. Her hobbies included sewing and quilting.

Doris is survived by her loving husband, Irish of North Bend; daughter, JoLynn (Robert Jr.) Hartman of North Bend; sisters, Laverne Schiender of Colton, California, and Janet Topp of Winside, Nebraska; 3 grandchildren, Beau Hartman, Tony (Natalie) Hartman, McKenzie (Jon) Greve; 2 great-grandchildren and 1 more on the way, Braxton Hartman and Cru Greve; brothers-in-law, Vern (Kathy) Krepel of North Bend and Joe (Marge) Krepel of Schuyler, Nebraska.