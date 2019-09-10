July 20, 1935 – September 6, 2019
Doris A. Nieman, age 84, of Fremont died Friday, Sept. 6, 2019, at Nye Legacy.
Doris was born July 20, 1935, in Niobrara to Elmer and Ethel (Woods) Wade. She was raised in Niobrara until moving to Fremont. She graduated from Fremont High School in 1953. After high school she attended Lincoln School of Commerce. She married Keith Nieman on Sept. 12, 1954, at Trinity Lutheran Church in Fremont. After her marriage Doris worked in the office at Hormel Foods and raised a family. In 1968 she opened Nieman Bookkeeping and Tax service.
Doris was a member of Trinity Lutheran Church and was very involved in her church.
Survivors: husband, Keith of Fremont; children, Randy (Melissa) Nieman, Cindy Lundy, Rick (Laura) Nieman, all of Fremont; 7 grandchildren; 6 great-grandchildren.
Doris was preceded in death by her siblings, James Otteson, Emma Fell, Dottie Coleman and Betty Hybl.
The funeral will be 10:30 a.m. Wednesday, Sept. 11, at Trinity Lutheran Church in Fremont. The Rev. Dan Heuer will officiate. Burial will follow in Memorial Cemetery. Memorials are suggested to Trinity Lutheran Church. Visitation will be Tuesday at the Ludvigsen Mortuary Chapel in Fremont from 3 p.m. to 8 p.m. with the family present from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m.
