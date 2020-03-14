Doris Ann Stewart
Doris Ann Stewart

January 1, 1938—March 13, 2020

Doris, age 82, passed away on March 13, 2020 at Hooper Care Center. She was born in Fremont, Nebraska on January 1, 1938 to Robert and Elga (Romans) Sanderson.

Doris graduated from Fremont High School in 1956. She married Richard Stewart in Fremont on December 4, 1959. They had two children, LaVonne and Glenn. Doris worked in retail at Kmart and Lou’s sporting goods until 2004.

Doris is preceded in death by her parents and husband.

She is survived by her daughter, LaVonne Stewart; son, Glenn Stewart; and sister, Phyllis Osthoff.

Memorial Gathering will be held at a later date.

