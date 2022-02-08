 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Doris B. Christensen

Doris B. Christensen

July 30, 1931 – February 4, 2022 Doris B. Christensen, age 90, of Hooper died Friday, Feb. 4, 2022, at Pathfinder Place in Fremont. The funeral will be 10 a.m. Wednesday, Feb. 9, at Redeemer Lutheran Church in Hooper. Burial will follow in the Hooper Cemetery. Memorials are suggested to the church. Visitation will be Tuesday from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m. with the family present from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. at Ludvigsen’s Hooper Funeral Chapel. Online guestbook at www.hooper-scribner.com.

