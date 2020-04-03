Doris E. (Vogt) Rydstrom

December 16, 1932 – April 1, 2020
Preceded in death by daughter, Liz Petersen; sister, Joan Stork; brother, Lloyd Vogt.
Survived by: husband, Bill; son, Charles; son-in-law, Gregg Petersen; grandson, Cole Petersen; sisters, Dorothy Vogt and Opal Miller.
Visitation: Sunday, April 5, from 2-4 p.m. at Braman Mortuary – Southwest Chapel (Social distancing will be enforced).
A private service will be held at Divine Shepherd Lutheran Church on April 6 at 10:30 a.m. To watch a livestream of the service, use the following link: https://www.youtube.com/c/DivineShepherdLutheranChurch.
Interment: Voss Mohr Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, memorials to the Church or American Cancer Society.
For more details, visit www.bramanmortuary.com.
Braman Mortuary—Southwest Chapel
6505 S. 144 St.
Omaha, NE 68137
402-895-3400
