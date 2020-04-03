Doris E. (Vogt) Rydstrom

Visitation: Sunday, April 5, from 2-4 p.m. at Braman Mortuary – Southwest Chapel (Social distancing will be enforced).

A private service will be held at Divine Shepherd Lutheran Church on April 6 at 10:30 a.m. To watch a livestream of the service, use the following link: https://www.youtube.com/c/DivineShepherdLutheranChurch.