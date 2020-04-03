Doris E. (Vogt) Rydstrom
Doris E. (Vogt) Rydstrom

  • Updated
December 16, 1932 – April 1, 2020

Preceded in death by daughter, Liz Petersen; sister, Joan Stork; brother, Lloyd Vogt.

Survived by: husband, Bill; son, Charles; son-in-law, Gregg Petersen; grandson, Cole Petersen; sisters, Dorothy Vogt and Opal Miller.

Visitation: Sunday, April 5, from 2-4 p.m. at Braman Mortuary – Southwest Chapel (Social distancing will be enforced).

A private service will be held at Divine Shepherd Lutheran Church on April 6 at 10:30 a.m. To watch a livestream of the service, use the following link: https://www.youtube.com/c/DivineShepherdLutheranChurch.

Interment: Voss Mohr Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, memorials to the Church or American Cancer Society.

