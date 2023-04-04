August 26, 1933 – April 1, 2023

Doris Ilene Peterson was born to Henry and Ida (Pettit) Lautrup on Aug. 26, 1933, in Kennard, Nebraska. She passed away on April 1, 2023 – fittingly on the birthday of her beloved late husband.

She graduated from Kennard High School after which she worked at First National Bank in Fremont. While working at the bank, a blind date led to a nearly 56-year marriage to Gordon Peterson, a family farm in the area of Lyons and Bancroft, and three children, Sandra, Teresa, and Lee.

Doris loved helping out on the farm, drinking coffee, attending auctions, bowling, driving a little too fast, watching almost any sport, and helping out with the grandkids. She also had a soft spot for dachshunds.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Gordon; as well as her parents; father- and mother-in-law, Marvin and Alice Peterson; sister-in-law, Aileen Ruszczyk; and brother-in-law, Carl Peterson.

Survivors include her three children: Sandra Francis of Lyons, Teresa Pounds of Lyons, and Lee and Peggy Peterson of Rosalie; nine grandchildren, Laura (Kevin) Krogh of Cedar Falls, Iowa, Amy (David) Lomu of Gilbert, Arizona, Lee Peterson Jr. of Baxter, Iowa, Casey (Lacey) Francis, of Chicago, Illinois, Jenny Gustafson (Joel Fredrickson) of Lyons, Tawsha (Zach) Paremske of Ceresco, Christine Larson of Pender, Kim Philipps (fiancé Andrew Hespen) of Lyons, and Alysha Peterson of Tekamah; and 20 great-grandchildren.

The funeral service is 2 p.m. Friday, April 7, at Pelan Funeral Services Lyons. Visitation is from 1-2 p.m. Friday at Pelan Funeral Services Lyons. Burial will be in Lyons Cemetery, Lyons.

Memorials may be directed to the family for future designation.