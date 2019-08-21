Doris M. EckermanJune 12, 1929 – August 18, 2019
Doris M. Eckerman, 90 years, of Fremont, Nebraska, passed away Sunday, Aug. 18, 2019, at Bickford Cottage in Urbandale, Iowa. She was born June 12, 1929, in Sac City, Iowa, to Leland and Lucille (Garrison) Colburn.
Doris graduated from Sac City High School. She married Robert “Bob” Eckerman on April 17, 1948, in St. Mary’s Catholic Church in Sac City. In 1956, they moved to Sioux Falls, South Dakota, where they resided until 1971, when they moved to Oskaloosa, Iowa, where she worked as a clerk at Stafford’s Insurance. In 1979 they moved to Fremont where she was employed at the Half Price Store.
Doris was a member of St. Patrick Catholic Church, St. Patrick Women, the church choir, and volunteered for serving lunches at Bergan Jr. and Sr. High. She was a member of the F.O.E. Auxiliary in Fremont, and in her spare time she enjoyed playing bridge, solving crosswords, reading, putting jigsaw puzzles together and spending time with her children and grandchildren.
Doris is survived by sons, Steven Eckerman of Carl Junction, Missouri, James Eckerman of Fremont and Timothy Eckerman of Omaha; daughters, Kathleen (Mel) Davis of Las Vegas, Nevada, Dian (Roger) Schmiedeskamp of Urbandale, Iowa, Marilyn Dawes of Bonita Springs, Florida, Debra Eckerman Slack of Ankeny, Iowa, and Michelle Riepl of Gretna, Nebraska; 12 grandchildren; and 21 great-grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by her parents; her loving husband of 71 years, Bob; sisters, Norma Colburn, Dorothy Colburn, Elva Jean Montgomery; son-in-law, Randy Dawes; grandson, Zach Thompson; son-in-law, Rick Slack; and brother, Archie and wife, Marie Colburn.
The funeral service is 1 p.m. Friday, Aug. 23, at St. Patrick Catholic Church in Fremont.
Visitation on Friday at church 1 hour prior to service. Burial will be at Calvary Cemetery in Fremont. Memorials may be given to St. Patrick Catholic Church.
