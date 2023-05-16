Dorita was born July 28, 1961, in Fremont to Paul and Dolores (Johnson) Watson. She was raised in Fremont and graduated from Fremont High School in 1979. She attended Midland College and graduated with a Bachelor’s degree in Business Administration and Marketing. After college, she worked as an outside sales representative for various companies in the steel industry, including Valmont Industries. Recently, she began her own company, DS Metal Sales LLC. When she wasn’t working she enjoyed golfing and was a member of the Ladies League for several years at Elkhorn Ridge in Elkhorn.