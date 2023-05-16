July 28, 1961 – May 12, 2023
Dorita S. Janky, age 61, of Elkhorn died Friday, May 12, 2023, at CHI Lakeside.
Dorita was born July 28, 1961, in Fremont to Paul and Dolores (Johnson) Watson. She was raised in Fremont and graduated from Fremont High School in 1979. She attended Midland College and graduated with a Bachelor’s degree in Business Administration and Marketing. After college, she worked as an outside sales representative for various companies in the steel industry, including Valmont Industries. Recently, she began her own company, DS Metal Sales LLC. When she wasn’t working she enjoyed golfing and was a member of the Ladies League for several years at Elkhorn Ridge in Elkhorn.
Survivors: fiancé, Dennis Theilen of Omaha; parents, Paul and Dolores Watson of Fremont; sister, Dorene (Bryan) Kaspar of Fremont; nephews, Dustin (Amy) Kaspar of Malmo and their son Owen, Dallas (Abby) Kaspar of Surprise, Arizona, and their daughters, Azlyn and Hollyn.
The memorial service will be 2 p.m. Thursday, May 18, 2023, at Sinai Lutheran Church in Fremont, the Rev. Al Duminy will officiate. The family will receive friends one hour before the service at the church. Memorials are suggested to the donor’s choice.
Ludvigsen Mortuary in Fremont is in charge of arrangements.
