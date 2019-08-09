March 17, 1955 – August 8, 2019
Dorla K. Ray, age 64, of Fremont died Thursday, Aug. 8, 2019, at home.
Dorla was born March 17, 1955, in Pierce, Nebraska, to Melvin and Ardith (Bostelman) Warneke. She was raised in Pierce, moved to Norfolk for a short time, before moving to Fremont. Dorla graduated from Fremont High School in 1973. She married Mike Ray on March 30, 1974, in Fremont. After her marriage Dorla worked for Valmont, then when her children were young she stayed home and did in-home daycare. After her children were older she went back to Valmont and worked her way up to Director of Benefits. She retired for health reasons in October of 2016.
Dorla was a very active member of Trinity Lutheran Church in Fremont. She loved to golf, scrapbooking and traveling to Hawaii.
Survivors: husband, Mike of Fremont; son, Jeff (Carrie) Ray of Lincoln; daughter, Erin (Mark) Boyer of Lincoln; 4 grandchildren, Dayton, Alex, Kira, and Ellie; mother, Ardith Warneke of Norfolk; sisters, Deb (John) Matasovsky of Truman, Minnesota, Diane (Kern) Newton of Jackson, Nebraska; brother, Dean (Theresa) Warneke of Omaha; brothers-in-law, Gene (Debbie) Ray of Hastings, Don Ray of Kearney.
Dorla was preceded in death by her father Melvin.
The memorial service will be 2 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 13, at Trinity Lutheran Church, the Rev. Dan Heuer will officiate. The family will receive friends at the Ludvigsen Mortuary Chapel on Monday, 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. Memorials are suggested to Trinity Lutheran Church and School, or Lutheran Family Services.
