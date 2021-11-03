 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Dorothy A. Gerwick

  • 0
Dorothy A. Gerwick

November 26, 1927—October 30, 2021

Dorothy A. Gerwick, age 93, formerly of Scribner, died Saturday, Oct. 30, 2021, at Stanton Health Center.

The funeral will be 10 a.m. Saturday, Nov. 6, at St. Peter’s Lutheran Church in Scribner. Burial will follow in the Scribner Cemetery. Visitation will be Friday at Ludvigsen’s Scribner Funeral Chapel from 3 p.m. to 8 p.m. with the family present from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. Memorials are suggested to St. Peter’s Lutheran Church or The Lutheran Hour.

Online guestbook at www.hooper-scribner.com.

Tags

Obituaries Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
Load comments

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

Orthodox patriarch blesses shrine by 9/11 memorial

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News