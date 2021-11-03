Dorothy A. Gerwick

The funeral will be 10 a.m. Saturday, Nov. 6, at St. Peter’s Lutheran Church in Scribner. Burial will follow in the Scribner Cemetery. Visitation will be Friday at Ludvigsen’s Scribner Funeral Chapel from 3 p.m. to 8 p.m. with the family present from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. Memorials are suggested to St. Peter’s Lutheran Church or The Lutheran Hour.