November 26, 1927—October 30, 2021
Dorothy A. Gerwick, age 93, formerly of Scribner, died Saturday, Oct. 30, 2021, at Stanton Health Center.
The funeral will be 10 a.m. Saturday, Nov. 6, at St. Peter’s Lutheran Church in Scribner. Burial will follow in the Scribner Cemetery. Visitation will be Friday at Ludvigsen’s Scribner Funeral Chapel from 3 p.m. to 8 p.m. with the family present from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. Memorials are suggested to St. Peter’s Lutheran Church or The Lutheran Hour.
Online guestbook at www.hooper-scribner.com.