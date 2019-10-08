February 16, 1928 – October 5, 2019
Dorothy A. Petersen, age 91, formerly North Bend, Nebraska, passed away Saturday, Oct. 5, 2019, at Pathfinder Place in Fremont. She was born Feb. 16, 1928, at Middlebury, Indiana, to Albert and Nada (Robinson) Paschen.
Dorothy grew up in Indiana and married Thomas Kaczmarski on July 5, 1947. In the mid-1950s Dorothy came to Nebraska. She married Leo Petersen on Jan. 21, 1978. Leo died May 10, 2007. She lived at Cedar Bluffs and North Bend and farmed with her husband Leo.
She was a member of St. Charles Borromeo Catholic Church, North Bend.
Survived by son, Daniel (Mary Ann) Hart, Santa Fe, New Mexico; daughter, Beverly Demmitt, LaSalle, Colorado; grandchildren; Michael Todd (Brenda) Kaczmarski, Hooper, Nebraska, and Troy (Laura) Kaczmarski, Leesburg, Georgia; great-grandchildren, Matthew (Lisa), Kevin (Christina) and Cady Kaczmarski; and daughter-in-law, Linda Kaczmarski, Hooper, Nebraska.
Preceded in death by parents; husbands; son, Michael T. Kaczmarski; three great-grandchildren; and four sisters.
The funeral is 11 a.m. Thursday, Oct. 10, at Moser Memorial Chapel, Fremont. Visitation one hour prior to the service. Burial at Cedar Hill Cemetery near Morse Bluff, Nebraska.
Memorials to Dodge County Humane Society.
Online condolences may be left at: www.mosermemorialchapels.com.
Moser Memorial Chapel, 2170 N. Somers Ave., Fremont, NE 68025 402-721-4490