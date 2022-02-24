May 21, 1932 – February 21, 2022

Dorothy Ann Fiscus, 89, passed away, Monday, Feb. 21, 2022, at Dunklau Gardens in Fremont.

She was born May 21, 1932, in West Point, Nebraska, to Clayton and Adela (Leitow) Redding. Dorothy married William Fiscus Jr. on Dec. 4, 1949, in Walthill, Nebraska. They moved to Winnebago in 1983. William preceded her in death on July 30, 1998. Dorothy moved to Omaha in 1998.

Dorothy was employed at the former Campbell Soup Company in Fremont and Western Electric in Omaha. She enjoyed spending time with her grandchildren and animals. Embroidery was one of her favorite hobbies.

Dorothy is survived by her five sons, Gary (Janis) Fiscus, Dennis (Diane) Fiscus, Rick (Cheryl) Fiscus, Larry (Sharron) Fiscus, and Ronnie Fiscus; two daughters, Bonnie Gilbert and Bobbi (Jessica) Fiscus; one brother; four sisters; 12 grandchildren; 28 great-grandchildren; and 8 great-great-grandchildren.

Dorothy was preceded in death by her husband, William; her parents; two sisters; and son-in-law, Craig Gilbert.

The funeral service will be 10:30 a.m. Monday, Feb. 28, at Moser Memorial Chapel in Fremont. Chaplain Scott Jensen will officiate. Visitation will be from 2 p.m. until 4 p.m. Sunday at Moser Memorial Chapel in Fremont. Burial will be at 2:30 p.m. Monday at Hillcrest Cemetery in Decatur, Nebraska.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be directed to the Fremont Area Alzheimer’s Fund or Nebraska Humane Society.

Online condolences may be left at www.mosermemorialchapels.com.

Moser Memorial Chapel, 2170 N. Somers Ave., Fremont, NE 68025, 402-721-4490.