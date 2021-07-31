November 7, 1919 – July 29, 2021

Dorothy C. McCarthy, age 101, passed away Thursday, July 29, 2021, in Cedar Bluffs, Nebraska. She was born Nov. 7, 1919, in Marshalltown, Iowa, to Alvin and Elsie (Frost) Thomas.

Dorothy grew up at Marshalltown and married Richard McCarthy in 1939 in Mason City, Iowa. He preceded her in death in July 2007 after 68 years of marriage. In 1951, they moved to California where she worked at Rocketdyne (now Boeing) as a Financial Analyst. In 1981, they moved to Missouri and then 20 years to Smith Center, Kansas, before moving to Mesa, Arizona, and in 2007 back to California to live with her daughter. In 2018, she came to Nebraska to live with family.

Dorothy is survived by sister, Marilyn Damman of Sedalia, Missouri; 7 grandchildren, Deb (Mel) Robinson of Sunland, California, Susan (Steve) Suarez of Saugus, California, Sandy (Bob) Chalfant and Ron (Billie) Guckes, all of Fernly, Nevada, Tonja (Tom) Frank of Cedar Bluffs, Casey Jones and Molly Hartford, both of Omaha; 18 great-grandchildren; and numerous great-great-grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her parents; husband; daughters, Barbara Davis, Mary Guckes and Lana Jones; 2 brothers and 1 sister; 2 grandsons; and 2 great-granddaughters.