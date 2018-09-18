Dorothy Campbell

July 28, 1926 – Sept. 15, 2018
Dorothy Maxine Campbell, age 92, of Fremont passed away Sept. 15, 2018, at Nye Pointe in Fremont. Funeral services will be held at 1 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 20, at First Congregational Church at 1550 N. Broad St. in Fremont. Graveside services will follow in the Prairie View Cemetery. Visitation will be held Wednesday at First Congregational Church with family receiving friends from 6 to 8 p.m.
Dorothy was born on July 28, 1926, in Delphos, Iowa, to Merle and Gladys (McCarthy) Reynolds. She attended Tingley High School and graduated as the Valedictorian of the class of 1944. For her academic achievements Dorothy was awarded a full teaching scholarship. On Nov. 5, 1944, she was united in marriage to Richard A. Campbell Sr. in Mount Ayr, Iowa. In 1950 the family moved to the Omaha area, and in 1957 to Washington, Nebraska. In 1991, Dorothy moved to Fremont and made the city her home for the remainder of her lifetime. She was a member of First Congregational Church in Fremont.
Dorothy is survived by her children; son, Merle (Patricia) Campbell of Bennington; daughter, Dixie Campbell and Allan Dent of Washington, Nebraska; daughter, Carolyn (Kent) Rohren of Lincoln; daughter-in-law, Diane Campbell of Holt, Missouri; daughter, Beverly Bouslaugh and John Andersen of Earling, Iowa, and daughter, Debbie (Tom) Svatora of Fremont; along with 16 grandchildren, 33 great-grandchildren, 13 great-great-grandchildren; her sister, Rosie Brand of Mount Ayr, Iowa; sister-in-law, Shari Reynolds; and numerous nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Richard A. Campbell Sr.; son, Richard Campbell Jr.; grandchildren, Tammy Campbell and Michael Bouslaugh; brothers, John, Burl, Francis and Ron; sisters, Roena, Jean and Ginger; and her special friend, Marge.
Memorials may be directed to The Nebraska Chapter of The Alzheimer's Association or the American Cancer Society of Nebraska.
