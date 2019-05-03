Oct. 3, 1924 – April 30, 2019
Dorothy “Dottie” Emory, age 94, of Fremont passed away Tuesday, April 30, 2019, at Dunklau Gardens.
Dorothy was born Oct. 3, 1924, in North Bend to Arthur and Frieda (Legband) Moller. Dorothy attended and was confirmed at The Bluffs Lutheran Church near Ames. At the age of 11, it was discovered that Dorothy had a dislocated hip and was hospitalized with a cast from her neck down for almost two years at Lincoln Children's Hospital.
Her family farmed until moving to Fremont where she was a graduate of Fremont Senior High in 1942. She worked in retail for a short time until her marriage to Wayne L. Emory on March 5, 1944, in Omaha. Dorothy and Wayne lived in Nickerson/Fontanelle and Ames area where they farmed for several years, raising their children, Jeanie and Jay. They enjoyed dancing at Arlington and the Eagles ballrooms, boating and spending time with family and friends. Due to Wayne's health they moved to Fremont where they enjoyed Woodcliff Lake and town living. They were married 49 years before Wayne's passing in 1993.
Dorothy's love was her family. She especially enjoyed spending time with her six grandchildren and 14 great-grandchildren, she was their special "Granny". She always greeted them with a smile, open arms, and always seeing the good in everyone.
She is survived by her daughter, Jean D. Gemar, of Fremont; son, Jay W. Emory (Barbara) Louisville; grandchildren, Chris Crellin Gemar (Tanaya) and children Justin and Jordyn Voecks, Chad Gemar (Margret) and their family Makenna (of Omaha) Hannah, Jackson, and Alexa, all of Fremont, Melissa Paschall of Omaha and children Sydney and Dylan of McCook, Neleigh Trofholz (Tony) and their family Emory, Owen and Cayleigh, Miranda Rucker and children Kade and Kora, all of Beaver Lake, and Whitney Emory and son McCoy of Omaha; cousins, nieces and nephews from Nebraska, South Dakota, Iowa, Nevada and California; and a special couple, Bob and Joanne Gemar of Fremont.
She is preceded in death by her husband Wayne; parents; brother, Reuben Moller; and son-in-law, Ray "Babe" Gemar.
Condolences may be left at www.duganchapel.com.
A memorial gathering will be held Monday, May 6, from 5-8 p.m. at Dugan Funeral Chapel. Family will be present from 6-8 p.m. sharing memories and food.
A private burial will take place at Memorial Cemetery where Dorothy will be laid to rest next to her husband, parents and son-in-law.