October 26, 1939 – July 12, 2020
Dorothy “Dottie” Kathleen Gentrup, a longtime nurse and a member of St. Patrick's Catholic Church in Fremont, died July 12, 2020, at home. She was 80.
Dottie was born Oct. 26, 1939, in Lindsay, Nebraska, the only child of Gene and Gertrude Deegan. She graduated valedictorian from Lindsay Holy Family High School in 1957 and studied nursing at Mount Marty College in Yankton, South Dakota, graduating in 1960.
After graduation she lived in San Bruno, California, working for a nearby hospital. She then returned to Nebraska to work as a nurse in Norfolk, where at King's Ballroom on New Year's Eve she met Edward Gentrup. They danced the night away and married on Nov. 24, 1962. After living briefly in Western, Nebraska, the couple moved to Fremont, where Dottie joined the staff at what is now Methodist Hospital in Fremont.
In 1970 the family moved to land south of Fremont, a mile west of Valley View.
As a member of St. Patrick's Catholic Church in Fremont, Dottie filled many roles. With her husband, she co-chaired the St. Patrick's Festival for three years. Alongside Ed, and at her encouragement, they completed the Omaha diocese deaconate program, culminating in Ed's ordination as a deacon in 1979. She was a Eucharistic minister and took the sacrament of communion to shut-ins, many she knew as patients at the hospital. She served as a mentor in the Rite of Christian Initiation of Adults program and helped collect donations and prepare meals for Care Corps, a nonprofit that helps feed low-income families.
Dottie worked as a nurse until 2005, retired, and returned to work for another two years, before permanently retiring in 2007.
In 2012, Dottie and Ed celebrated their 50th wedding anniversary.
Dottie enjoyed serving as a Cub Scout den mother, dancing to polka music, tending to her precious rose bushes, and quiet evening boat rides on the Fremont State Lakes. She especially loved cheering on her children and grandchildren in all their activities. She cherished her co-workers in the nursing profession, childhood friends, and her cousins, who she considered her brothers and sisters. Her tender heart and her marvelous gift of listening endeared her to everyone who knew her.
Survivors include her husband, the Rev. Edward Gentrup; sons, Gene (Patty) Gentrup of Liberty, Missouri, Alan Gentrup of Newtown, Connecticut, Sean (Kim) Gentrup of Lincoln; daughter, Audra (Rob) Benke of Cedar Bluffs; grandchildren, Megan and Abigail Gentrup, both of Omaha, Carsten and Tayden Gentrup, both of Lincoln, Liza Gentrup of Newtown, and Alli Benke of Cedar Bluffs.
A funeral Mass is scheduled for 10 a.m. Wednesday, July 15, at St. Patrick's Catholic Church in Fremont, with Fr. Walter Nolte presiding; burial at Calvary Cemetery. Visitation will be 4-8 p.m., Tuesday, with a rosary at 7 p.m. at Moser Memorial Chapel in Fremont.
Memorials are suggested to Archbishop Bergan Elementary School.
