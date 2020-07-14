× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Fremont's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

October 26, 1939 – July 12, 2020

Dorothy “Dottie” Kathleen Gentrup, a longtime nurse and a member of St. Patrick's Catholic Church in Fremont, died July 12, 2020, at home. She was 80.

Dottie was born Oct. 26, 1939, in Lindsay, Nebraska, the only child of Gene and Gertrude Deegan. She graduated valedictorian from Lindsay Holy Family High School in 1957 and studied nursing at Mount Marty College in Yankton, South Dakota, graduating in 1960.

After graduation she lived in San Bruno, California, working for a nearby hospital. She then returned to Nebraska to work as a nurse in Norfolk, where at King's Ballroom on New Year's Eve she met Edward Gentrup. They danced the night away and married on Nov. 24, 1962. After living briefly in Western, Nebraska, the couple moved to Fremont, where Dottie joined the staff at what is now Methodist Hospital in Fremont.

In 1970 the family moved to land south of Fremont, a mile west of Valley View.