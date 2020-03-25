September 4, 1927 – March 24, 2020

Dorothy Eggers, 92, of West Point died Tuesday, March 24, 2020, at St. Francis Memorial Hospital in West Point. Please leave online condolences on Dorothy’s guestbook at www.stokelyfuneralhome.com.

Dorothy Charlene Weihe was born on Sept. 4, 1927, to Albert and Christine (Launer) Weihe in Fremont. After graduating from Fremont Public High School in 1944, Dorothy worked as a telephone operator. During World War II, she worked in the office of the ordnance plant in Mead where they manufactured munitions. This is where she met her future husband. On Feb. 1, 1949, Dorothy married Peter Eggers in Fremont. The couple moved to West Point in 1954 where they raised their family.

Dorothy’s faith and love of gardening and cooking filled her days with joy and happiness. Her love of family and dedication to ministry of Jehovah’s Witnesses in her community were the foundation on which she built her life.

Survivors include: daughter, Kris Eggers of West Point, Angeleah Eggers of West Point – Nolan Eggers; son, Tim (Debi) Eggers of Kissee Mills, Missouri, Alyse Eggers of Kansas City, Missouri, Stephanie Eggers of Shawnee, Kansas.