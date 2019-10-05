February 8, 1929 – October 3, 2019
Dorothy H. Hosch, 90 years, of Fremont, Nebraska, passed away at her current home in South Sioux City, Nebraska, on Thursday, Oct. 3, 2019. Dorothy was born Feb. 8, 1929, at Big Springs, Nebraska, to Arnold and Vivian (Abts) Schutt.
She lived in Fremont most of her life. Dorothy married Dale Hosch on March 7, 1948, at Trinity Lutheran Church in Fremont. She had worked at Master Mart and Petrow’s Café. She was a member of Good Shepherd Lutheran Church in Fremont.
She is survived by her husband, Dale; daughter, Cynthia “Cindy” (Rich) Quandt of South Sioux City; brothers, Larry Schutt of Fremont and Raymond Schutt of Schuyler, Nebraska; three grandchildren; and two great-grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by her parents, two sisters and four brothers.
You have free articles remaining.
The funeral service will be 1 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 8, at Moser Memorial Chapel in Fremont with visitation one hour prior to the service. The Rev. Ryan Ankersen of Good Shepherd Lutheran Church will officiate. Burial will be at Memorial Cemetery in Fremont.
Memorials may be directed to Lutheran Family Services.
Online condolences may be left at www.mosermemorialchapels.com.
Moser Memorial Chapel, 2170 N. Somers Ave., Fremont, NE 68025 402-721-4490