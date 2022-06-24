September 16, 1926 – June 18, 2022

Dorothy I. Lipp, 95, of Wayne entered into rest on June 18, 2022, at Kinship Pointe in Wayne.

A Christian Service will be 10:30 a.m. Monday, June 27, at Grace Lutheran Church in Wayne. Visitation will be from 5-7 p.m. Sunday at the church. Interment will be at Greenwood Cemetery in Wayne.

Arrangements are with Hasemann Funeral Home of Wayne.

Memorials are suggested to The Lutheran Hour and Christ Lutheran School Scholarship Fund – Norfolk.

Dorothy is survived by her daughters, Kathleen Rabbass of Dodge and Colleen (Jeffrey) Simpson of Wayne; grandchildren, Traci Rabbass of Olathe, Kansas, Troy Rabbass of Dodge, Megan (Tracy) Stromberg of Columbus, Mindy (Jamie) Dlouhy of Clarkson, Justin (Rebekah) Rabbass of Dodge, Andrew Simpson of Queen Creek, Arizona, and James Simpson of Hillsdale, Michigan; 15 great-grandchildren and 7 great-great-grandchildren; brother-in-law, Carrol (Tootie) Lipp of Laurel; sister-in-law, Gladys Juhlin of Norfolk; and many nieces and nephews.

Dorothy was preceded in death by her parents; husband Frank in 1983; brothers, Harold (Jeanette), Dwight (Violet), Don (Zelma) Bob (Gerry) and Russell; sisters, Ruth (Gene) Trusty, Erma (Ted) Bergerson), Rosa Lee (Bob) Lerch; brothers-in-law, Antone (Dorothy) Lipp, Art (Doris) Lipp; and son-in-law, Rodger Rabbass in 2021.