February 22, 1921 – August 30, 2022

Dorothy J. Bell, 101, of Fremont, Nebraska, formerly of Iowa City, Iowa, passed away Tuesday, Aug. 30, 2022, at Nye Courte Assisted Living in Fremont.

Dorothy was born Feb. 22, 1921, in Letts, Iowa, to Merle and Leona (Huffman) Hendrix. She graduated High School in Iowa City, Iowa. Dorothy married Chester Bell on June 4, 1941. He preceded her in death on Feb. 21, 1998. Dorothy was employed at the VA Hospital as the dietetic supervisor and retired in 1982. She moved to Fremont in 2011.

Dorothy was a former member of Gloria Dei Lutheran Church in Iowa City. She was a current member of the Presbyterian Church in Cedar Bluffs, Nebraska. She was active in many Masonic organizations and a member of the VFW Auxiliary. Dorothy volunteered her time at the Senior Center and Mercy Hospital in Iowa City. She was an avid card player and devoted mother and grandmother.

Dorothy is survived by her daughter-in-law, Mary Bell of Lincoln, Nebraska; five grandchildren; 13 great-grandchildren; and four great-great-grandchildren.

Dorothy was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Chester; son, Chester Bell; granddaughter, Catherine.

The funeral service will be 1 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 1, at Moser Memorial Chapel in Fremont with Rev. Dr. Earl Underwood officiating. Visitation will be one hour prior to the service at the funeral home.

Burial will be at Memory Gardens Cemetery in Iowa City, Iowa, at 1 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 4.

Memorials may be directed to Suncrest Hospice in Omaha or Iowa City Hospice.

Online condolences may be left at www.mosermemorialchapels.com.

Moser Memorial Chapel, 2170 N. Somers Ave., Fremont, NE 68025, 402-721-4490

Lensing Funeral and Cremation Service, 605 Kirkwood Ave., Iowa City, IA 52240, 319-338-8171