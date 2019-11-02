{{featured_button_text}}
Dorothy J. Houser

Dorothy J. Houser

November 10, 1933 - July 28, 2019

Our beloved Dorothy passed away July 28, 2019, in Mesa, Arizona. She is greatly missed, will always will be loved, and never forgotten.

The families of Dorothy Houser and Charlotte Callahan are invited to a private Celebration of Dorothy's Life. The celebration will be held at the Wooden Windmill on South Broad Street in Fremont, Nebraska, from 12:30 p.m. to 2:30 p.m. on Saturday, Nov. 9.

Moser Memorial Chapel, 2170 N. Somers Ave., Fremont, NE 68025 402-721-4490

Get each day's obituaries in your inbox

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Tags

Load comments