April 15, 1930 – November 8, 2019
Dorothy L. Egbers, age 89, of Hooper died Friday, Nov. 8, 2019, at Edgewood Vista in Fremont.
Dorothy was born April 15, 1930, in Nodaway, Iowa, to Ivan and Anna (Lundquist) Hill. She was raised in the area and graduated from Villisca High School in 1948. She married Arnold Hickman and they divorced. She then married Richard Egbers on Dec. 5, 1969, at Elim Lutheran Church in Swaburg.
Dorothy was a member of Elim Lutheran Church and the Lutheran Church Women. She was also a member of the Happy Hour Club and the Hooper VFW Post 10535 Auxiliary.
Dorothy was preceded in death by her husband Richard on Aug. 31, 2011, and three sisters.
She is survived by her son, Tony, of Hooper.
The graveside service will be 2 p.m. Friday, Nov. 15, 2019, in the Elim Lutheran Cemetery, Swaburg, Nebraska.
Ludvigsen’s Hooper Funeral Chapel is in charge of arrangements.