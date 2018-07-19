March 2, 1927 -July 18, 2018
Dorothy L. Lange, 91 years, of Fremont, NE died Wednesday, July 18, 2018 at Oxbow Living Center in Ashland, NE.
Dorothy was born March 2, 1927 in Farnam, NE to Claude D. and Fern (Hurley) Clement. She grew up at Farnam and graduated from Farnam High School.
Dorothy married Lyle “Gene” Lange on November 26, 1946 at Norton, Kansas. He preceded her in death on March 10, 1990. They moved to North Platte, NE after their marriage. They moved to Arlington, NE in 1961 and she worked as a clerk at Hanson's Market. She also worked at Northwestern Bell and retired in 1985. She moved to Fremont in 1995. She was a member of the Arlington VFW Auxiliary, she was a Gold Star Sister, and a member of Eagles FOE 200 Auxiliary in Fremont. She enjoyed needle work, crafts, knitting, traveling and adventures with the wild bunch.
She is survived by sons, Douglas (Marge) Lange of Grand Island, NE, David (Debbie) Lange of East Bernard, TX, and Kent (Debbie) Lange of Fremont; daughters, Marcia (Steve)Marsee of Calico Rock, AR, Connie (Walt) Hank of Hooper, NE, and Jetta (Billy) Morrison Freeman of Arlington, NE; sister, Delores Miller, sister-in-law, Peg (Jerry) Feddersen; brothers-in-law, Jerry Lange and Jim Lange; sixteen grandchildren; 43 great grandchildren; and one great great grandchild.
She was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Gene; siblings, Emerald Clement, Liona Hamel, Eva McMichael, Clara Donner, Wayne Clement, and Ora McMichael; son-in-law, Gary Morrison; several brothers-in-law and sisters-in-law.
Graveside Service will be 10 a.m., Saturday, July 21, 2018 at Arlington Cemetery in Arlington, NE. The Rev. Scott Jensen will officiate.
Memorials may be directed to the family for a further designation.
