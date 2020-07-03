Dorothy Lee Poggensee
View Comments

Dorothy Lee Poggensee

{{featured_button_text}}
Dorothy Lee Poggensee

September 25, 1928 – April 30, 2020

Dorothy Lee Poggensee, 91 years, of Fremont passed away Thursday, April 30, 2020, at her home. She was born Sept. 25, 1928, in Omaha, Nebraska, to Arthur and Alberta (Jewell) Welty.

Dorothy is survived by her husband, Vernon; son, Ronald of Reno, Nevada; daughters, Carol Thompson of Fremont, Denise (Tom) Ussery of Roseville, California; sister, Gloria Thege of Fremont; 5 grandchildren; and 10 great-grandchildren.

A Celebration of Life service will be held Monday, July 6, at 10:30 a.m. at Good Shepherd Lutheran Church in Fremont. Following the service, family and friends are welcome for a luncheon at the family home.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be directed to Good Shepherd Lutheran Church.

Online condolences may be left at www.mosermemorialchapels.com.

Moser Memorial Chapel, 2170 N. Somers Ave. Fremont, NE 68025

Tags

Obituaries Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
Load comments

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News