× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Fremont's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

September 25, 1928 – April 30, 2020

Dorothy Lee Poggensee, 91 years, of Fremont passed away Thursday, April 30, 2020, at her home. She was born Sept. 25, 1928, in Omaha, Nebraska, to Arthur and Alberta (Jewell) Welty.

Dorothy is survived by her husband, Vernon; son, Ronald of Reno, Nevada; daughters, Carol Thompson of Fremont, Denise (Tom) Ussery of Roseville, California; sister, Gloria Thege of Fremont; 5 grandchildren; and 10 great-grandchildren.

A Celebration of Life service will be held Monday, July 6, at 10:30 a.m. at Good Shepherd Lutheran Church in Fremont. Following the service, family and friends are welcome for a luncheon at the family home.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be directed to Good Shepherd Lutheran Church.

Online condolences may be left at www.mosermemorialchapels.com.

Moser Memorial Chapel, 2170 N. Somers Ave. Fremont, NE 68025