× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 877-648-6397 to upgrade your subscription.

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

September 23, 1928 – April 30, 2020

Dorothy Lee Poggensee, 91 years, of Fremont passed away Thursday, April 30, 2020, at her home. She was born Sept. 23, 1928 in Omaha, Nebraska, to Arthur and Alberta (Jewell) Welty.

She lived in Arcadia, Nebraska, until 1936 when her family moved to North Bend, Nebraska. Ms. Dorothy graduated from North Bend High School in 1947. Ms. Dorothy married Vernon Poggensee on July 11, 1948, in North Bend. They resided in Fremont for the past 72 years.

Dorothy was a member of Good Shepherd Lutheran Church in Fremont, an Altar Guild member for over 50 years, and a 50-year member of Pals & Gals Extension Club. She enjoyed Bunco, crafting, reading, playing cards, auctions and garage sales.

Dorothy is survived by her husband, Vernon; son, Ronald of Reno, Nevada; daughters, Carol Thompson of Fremont, Denise (Tom) Ussery of Roseville, California; sister, Gloria Thege of Fremont; 5 grandchildren; and 10 great-grandchildren.

She was preceded in death by her parents; sister, Norma O’Conner; brother, Donald Welty; brothers-in-law, Matthew O’Conner, Harold Thege; 2 grandchildren, Michael and Jessica Ernstmeyer.