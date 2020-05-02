September 23, 1928 – April 30, 2020
Dorothy Lee Poggensee, 91 years, of Fremont passed away Thursday, April 30, 2020, at her home. She was born Sept. 23, 1928 in Omaha, Nebraska, to Arthur and Alberta (Jewell) Welty.
She lived in Arcadia, Nebraska, until 1936 when her family moved to North Bend, Nebraska. Ms. Dorothy graduated from North Bend High School in 1947. Ms. Dorothy married Vernon Poggensee on July 11, 1948, in North Bend. They resided in Fremont for the past 72 years.
Dorothy was a member of Good Shepherd Lutheran Church in Fremont, an Altar Guild member for over 50 years, and a 50-year member of Pals & Gals Extension Club. She enjoyed Bunco, crafting, reading, playing cards, auctions and garage sales.
Dorothy is survived by her husband, Vernon; son, Ronald of Reno, Nevada; daughters, Carol Thompson of Fremont, Denise (Tom) Ussery of Roseville, California; sister, Gloria Thege of Fremont; 5 grandchildren; and 10 great-grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by her parents; sister, Norma O’Conner; brother, Donald Welty; brothers-in-law, Matthew O’Conner, Harold Thege; 2 grandchildren, Michael and Jessica Ernstmeyer.
Controlled public visitation will be Tuesday, May 5, from 4 p.m. until 8 p.m. at Moser Memorial Chapel in Fremont. A celebration of life service will be held Monday, July 6, at 10:30 a.m. at Good Shepherd Lutheran Church in Fremont with Pastor Ryan Ankersen officiating. Private family burial will be at Memorial Cemetery in Fremont.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be directed to Good Shepherd Lutheran Church.
Online condolences may be left at www.mosermemorialchapels.com.
Moser Memorial Chapel, 2170 N. Somers Ave., Fremont, NE 68025 402-721-4490.
