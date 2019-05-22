January 5, 1921 – May 20, 2019
Dorothy M. Hurt, age 98, of Scribner died Monday, May 20, 2019, at the Hooper Care Center.
Dorothy was born January 5, 1921, in Omaha to James and Frances (Shramek) Riha. She was raised in Omaha and graduated from Omaha South High School, then attended a secretary school. She married H. Ed Hurt on Oct. 25, 1942, at Assumption Catholic Church in Omaha. The couple lived in Omaha until moving to Scribner in 1963 so Ed could open a law office. Dorothy was the office secretary until the couple retired in 1992.
Dorothy was a charter member of the Scribner American Legion Auxiliary, member of St. Lawrence Catholic Church and the St. Catherine Guild. She had been the treasurer of the guild for many years.
Survivors: children, Ken (Lois) Hurt of Scribner, Roger (Dorothy) Hurt of Maine, Ron (Betty) Hurt of Scribner, Linda (Jim) Hachadorian of Florida; many grand and great-grandchildren; brother, Robert “Bob” (Frances) Riha of Omaha.
Dorothy was preceded in death by her husband on April 12, 2007, an infant daughter, sister and a brother.
The funeral Mass will be 10 a.m. Saturday, May 25, at St. Lawrence Catholic Church in Scribner. Burial will follow in the Scribner Cemetery. Memorials are suggested to the Scribner American Legion Auxiliary. Visitation will be Friday from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. with the family present from 6 p.m. to 7 p.m. at St. Lawrence Catholic Church. A wake service will be 7 p.m., also at the church.
Ludvigsen’s Scribner Funeral Chapel is in charge of arrangements.
Online guestbook at www.hooper-scribner.com.