Dorothy M. Hynek
December 14, 1930 – October 31, 2019
Dorothy M. Hynek, 88 years, of Wahoo, Nebraska, formerly of Morse Bluff, Nebraska, passed away Thursday, Oct. 31, 2019, at the South Haven Living Center in Wahoo. Dorothy was born Dec. 14, 1930, to Nicholas and Mary (Novotny) Wagner at Morse Bluff.
Dorothy graduated from North Bend High School in North Bend, Nebraska. On Nov. 3, 1956, she married Raymond W. Hynek in Macomb, Illinois. She was a life resident of Morse Bluff. Dorothy reported news for the Wahoo Newspaper and delivered for the Fremont Tribune.
Dorothy was a former member of Morse Bluff and North Bend Methodist Church. She was a member of the Western Fraternal Life Association (ZCBJ), and American Legion Auxiliary of Post 340 at Morse Bluff.
She was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Raymond; daughter, Shirley Cerny; and sister, Carolyn Wagner.
She is survived by her son, Daniel (Carol) Hynek of Uehling, Nebraska; daughters, Judy (Larry) Wesely of Malmo, Nebraska, and Beverly (Charles) Paquette of Lee Summit, Missouri; eight grandchildren; and two great-grandchildren.
The funeral service will be 10:30 a.m. Monday, Nov. 4, at Moser Memorial Chapel in North Bend. Visitation will be one hour prior to the service. Burial will be at Prague National Cemetery in Prague, Nebraska.
Memorials may be directed to the family for further designation.
Online condolences may be left at: www.mosermemorialchapels.com.
Moser Memorial Chapel, 1040 N. Main, North Bend, NE 68649 402-652-8159