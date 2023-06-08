Doug E. Bruner Jun 8, 2023 1 hr ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save August 31, 1945 – June 6, 2023 Tags Doug E. Bruner Obituaries Newsletter Sign up to get the most recent local obituaries delivered to your inbox. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy. Load comments Related to this story Watch Now: Related Video Unhealthy smoke blankets East Coast Charles Schwab Director Talks State of Economy After Mixed Stock Close Charles Schwab Director Talks State of Economy After Mixed Stock Close Pope Francis hospitalised for abdominal surgery Pope Francis hospitalised for abdominal surgery Messi Reportedly Heading to Inter Miami of MLS Messi Reportedly Heading to Inter Miami of MLS