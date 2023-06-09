August 31, 1945 – June 6, 2023

Douglas “Doug” E. Bruner, 77 years, of Fremont, Nebraska, passed away Tuesday, June 6, 2023, in Fremont. He was born on Aug. 31, 1945, to Robert and Doris (Lueninghoener) Bruner in Fremont.

He was raised in Nickerson, Nebraska, and moved to Fremont in 1958. He graduated from Fremont High School, Class of 1963. He attended the University of North Carolina. Doug served three years in the U.S. Army from 1965 to 1968 including one tour in Vietnam. Doug married Carolyn Lunn on Nov. 28, 1970. To this union, two daughters were born: Melissa Bruner-Solas (Alejandro) of Commerce City, Colorado, and Jena Bruner of Fremont. He was employed by Decalb Research, Stork Construction, managed Hall & Wilson Transfer (which combined with Fremont Express) and for 34 years for Hansen Transfer. He managed B.D.D. Enterprises until his retirement in 2008.

Doug was an avid fisherman and coin collector. He also enjoyed collecting electric trains and attending train shows. For 54 years, he was a member of Hooper VFW Post #10535 and American Legion Post #18 serving as Commander for 11 of those years. He was a member of Salem Lutheran Church in Fontanelle, Nebraska, Fremont Coin Club and Optimist of the Year.

Doug was survived by his wife, Carolyn of Fremont; daughters, Melissa (Alejandro) Bruner – Solas of Commerce City, and Jena Bruner of Fremont; brother, Robert Bruner of Lincoln, Nebraska; sister, Gloria (Bill) Whitlock of Colorado Springs, Colorado.

Doug was preceded in death by his parents; and sister, Marilyn Bruner.

The funeral service is 10:30 a.m. Tuesday, June 13, 2023, at Salem Lutheran Church in Fontanelle. Visitation is 4-7 p.m. on Monday, June 12, at Moser Memorial Chapel in Fremont and will continue 1 hour prior to the service. The burial will be in Memorial Cemetery at a later date.

Memorials may be directed to Hooper American Legion Post #18 and David Hargens VFW Post #10535 of Hooper, Nebraska.

