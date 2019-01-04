Douglas George Woessner

October 19, 1926 – December 27, 2018
Douglas was born Oct. 19, 1926, to Julius and Estelle Woessner, Athol, Massachusetts, at home. He had one brother, Robert, and four 4 sisters, Exelene Simonin, Hilda Cogswell, Charlotte Tedford and Grace Wesockes. He was preceded in death by his parents; his brother, Robert; two sisters, Exelene and Grace; his daughter, Charlene Brodeur; a stepson, Herbert Hines Parfitt; a stepson-in-law, Vernon Butcher; a stepgrandson, William Butcher; and Doug’s wife, Ruth. He died at Wisner Care Center, Dec. 27, 2018.
He is survived by sons, Robert, Doug (Jill) and Ronald; daughters, Carol Bui (Pat) and Nancy Harrold (Robert); stepdaughters, Pat (Vernon) Butcher and Sue (Francis) Drum; stepsons, Jim Hines, Don Hines; many grandchildren, great-grandchildren, great-great-grandchildren, nieces and nephews.
He joined the Navy when he was 18 in 1944. He served during World War II and was awarded many medals. He was a Seaman 2nd class. He served in the South Pacific on the U.S.S. Bennington and was a gunner’s mate. He was out of commission for a while, while he recuperated from having shrapnel in his back. He asked to go back into service after he recovered, and they let him return to the U.S.S. Bennington. He was in the Navy Reserves 10 years. He was presented with a Quilt of Valor in 2017.
He married in Freda Isles in 1946 and had two daughters, Charlene (Mike) Brodeur and Anne Kitteredge. They divorced in 1951.
He married Ruth Marie Hines, July 24, 1953. He adopted Ruth’s daughter, Nancy, in 1954. They had five children together, Douglas, Robert, Carol, Ronald and Timothy. Stepchildren are Patricia Butcher, Herbert Hines, Jim Hines, Susan Drum and Donald Hines. They were married 58 years.
He drove semi-trucks for 40 years, the last 15 years his wife Ruth drove with him also. They traveled all over the U.S. driving truck and making many memories. They lived in many states and loved to travel. They moved to their final home, in 2010, Nye Square in Fremont. Ruth died from cancer just one year after they moved there. Doug remained in Independent Living until 2017 when he moved to the Assisted Living Apartments. He made many friends while he was there. He loved to ride his scooter from one end of the facility to the other, greeting friends along the way. At Christmas time he would pass out wine and chocolates to all the residents. He remained there until December 21 when he moved to Wisner Care Center where he died.
No services are being planned, Doug’s wish was to be interred at Ft. McPherson National Cemetery in Maxwell. Minnick Funeral Home in Wisner is in charge of the arrangements for the family.