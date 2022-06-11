 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Douglas LeRoy Smith

April 27, 1937 – March 23, 2022

A memorial service for Douglas LeRoy Smith is planned for Thursday, June 23, at 3 p.m. with a reception to follow at Atonement Lutheran Church at 9948 Metcalf Avenue in Overland Park, Kansas.

