Douglas LeRoy Smith
April 27, 1937 – March 23, 2022
A memorial service for Douglas LeRoy Smith is planned for Thursday, June 23, at 3 p.m. with a reception to follow at Atonement Lutheran Church at 9948 Metcalf Avenue in Overland Park, Kansas.
