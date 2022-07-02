Dr. Karen K. Lauer-Silva age 72 of Fremont, Nebraska passed away Friday July 1, 2022 at Nebraska Methodist Hospital in Omaha. She was born June 12, 1950 in Howard, South Dakota to Justin and Ruth (Sorenson) Lauer.

Karen grew up in Howard, S.D. and was raised on a farm, and later in Rapid City, S.D. Karen married Henry Morris in 1970 and had 3 children, Christian Joseph Morris, Roisin Dubh Morris, and Arian Thomas Morris. Karen raised 3 children before attending Medical School at the University South Dakota Vermillion at age 45. Karen completed her residency at East Tennessee State Medical School. She then accepted a teaching position at the school establishing her first medical practice. Karen relocated to Fremont in 2005, to better support and minister to her mother who was living at Shalimar Gardens, an assisted living facility. Karen became the go-to OB-GYN physician for women seeking a dedicated, attentive pro-life based OB-GYN physician in the Fremont-Omaha area.

Karen loved providing medical care and was always the first call when a friend, family member or loved one needed help fully understanding a medical event or condition they were experiencing. Karen’s range of interests and hobbies was wide and diverse, ranging from cooking healthy delicious meals to being enthralled with reptiles and rats. She kept her family on their toes and always wondering what topics or interests she would bring up or participate in.

She married Tom Silva December 30, 1989 in Rapid City, S.D.

Karen was a member of St. Patrick Catholic Church in Fremont, Catholic Daughters, St. Patrick Women, Good Neighbor Clinic, American College of Obstetrics and Gynecology and the American Medical Association.

She is survived by her Husband, Thomas Silva, children, Christian (Demarius) Morris, Roisin Dubh Morris, and Arian Thomas Morris; grandchild, Thomas Justin Morris; as well as many nieces and nephews.

Karen was preceded in death by her parents; and sister, Linda Bretzlauf.

Funeral Mass will be 10:30 a.m., Friday, July 8, 2022 at St. Patrick Catholic Church in Fremont. Rev. Father, Walter Nolte will officiate. Visitation will be on Thursday from 4-7 p.m., with a Rosary at 7 p.m., also at St. Patrick’s in Fremont. Visitation will continue 1 hour prior to the service on Friday at church. Interment will be at Calvary Cemetery in Fremont.

In lieu of flowers memorials are suggested to the Ruth & Justin Lauer Endowment for Archbishop Bergan Elementary School.

Online condolences may be left at www.mosermemorialchapels.com.

Moser Memorial Chapel, 2170 N. Somers Ave. Fremont, NE 68025 402-721-4490.