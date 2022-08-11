September 30, 1938 – August 6, 2022

Dr. Lumir James Drahota, 83, a retired dentist and Vietnam veteran, passed away on Saturday, Aug. 6, 2022, in Omaha surrounded by his family.

“Jim” was born in Dodge, Nebraska, on Sept. 30, 1938, the only son of Dr. Lumir William and Irma (Roh) Drahota. He grew up in Dodge, Nebraska. After completing the eighth grade, he headed off to Conception Seminary in Missouri, but after two weeks there, it was determined his calling was elsewhere.

Back home to Dodge, he became a celebrated athlete in high school. After high school Jim headed to Omaha and attended Creighton University. He played baseball for the Creighton Bluejays. He also played semi-pro baseball in the summer with the Winner Pheasants in South Dakota.

A life changing event happened when Jim met Judy Welsh, the love of his life, on a blind date. They were married on Aug. 19, 1961—a marriage that lasted almost 61 years.

Jim went on to graduate from Creighton School of Dentistry in 1964. Upon graduation, Jim joined the Navy and was stationed with the Fleet Marine Force in Vietnam as a dentist. He served his country from 1964-1966.

After returning back to Nebraska, Jim began his career as a family dentist in Fremont until his retirement in 2004. While dentistry was his career, his true passions were hunting and fishing. Jim established the Ducks Unlimited chapter in Fremont. He also brought the “Big Brother” organization to Fremont. He was a member of the Fremont Rotary Club and Elks Club. Jim was also an active member of St. Patrick’s parish and served on the Bergan High School Board of Education.

Jim will be lovingly remembered by his wife Judy; his children, Mary Therese (Roy Stenka), Judy (Dr. Marty) Scheer, Dr. Lumir John (Pat) Drahota and Deann (Brad) Wolfe; grandchildren, Patrick (Connor), Katie and Nick Scheer, Lumir Zachary and Meg Drahota, Liz, Alex and Carly Rabe; great-grandson, Emmett Drahota; and siblings, Ann Nordin, Barbara (Fred) Sugden and Irma (John) Farrell. Jim is also survived by nieces and nephews and many other relatives.

Jim was predeceased by his parents, Dr. William and Irma Drahota, and his in-laws, Ed and Edna Welsh.

At Jim’s request, there will be a private family service.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be sent to Creighton University School of Dentistry, Mount Michael Abbey in Elkhorn, the Poor Clare Sisters in Elkhorn, or St. John’s Catholic Church in Valley.