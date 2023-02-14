January 23, 1967—February 10, 2023

Dr. Rebecca L. Herink, 56, passed away on Feb. 10, 2023, in Fremont, following several years of struggle with early-onset Alzheimer’s disease.

Becky was born and raised in Lincoln. After graduating from Lincoln High School in 1985, she attended Baylor University, where she graduated with distinction in 1989. She then went on to the University of Nebraska College of Medicine and was awarded her Doctor of Medicine with distinction in 1993. She was Board-certified in both Internal Medicine and Pediatrics.

After completing her education, Becky relocated with her then-growing family to the Fremont area, and she practiced medicine in both Fremont and Omaha during her career. The quality of care that she provided as a physician was recognized by many loyal patients and by her listing in Best Doctors in America in the area of Internal Medicine.

Becky was the proud mother of six sons and the proud grandmother of three granddaughters and two grandsons. As a former athlete herself (and avid cyclist into her 50s), Becky was a strong supporter of her sons’ athletic pursuits in Fremont over the years. In all areas, she relished the development and achievements of her children and grandchildren, and she cherished the uniqueness and character that each of them demonstrate.

Becky is survived by her sons, Jacob (Samantha), Patrick, Nicholas, Eli, Caleb and Isaac Herink; her grandchildren, Olivia, Liam, Charlotte, Oliver and Evelyn Herink; her former husband, Thomas Herink; her father, Robert Routh; and her brothers, Daniel (Laura) and David Routh. She also is survived by several aunts and uncles, as well as nephews, nieces, cousins and other extended family.

She was preceded in death by her mother, Beverly Routh.

A funeral service will be 10 a.m. Friday, Feb. 17, at Lincoln Memorial Funeral Home in Lincoln, Nebraska. Visitation will be Thursday from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. at Moser Memorial Chapel Funeral Home in Fremont. Burial will take place at Lincoln Memorial Cemetery in Lincoln.

Online condolences may be left at: www.mosermemorialchapels.com.

Moser Memorial Chapel, 2170 N. Somers Ave., Fremont, NE 68025, 402-721-4490