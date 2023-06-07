December 29, 1963 – June 5, 2023

Duane A. Panning, 59 years, of Fremont, Nebraska, passed away Monday, June 5, 2023, at Methodist Fremont Health.

Duane was born on Dec. 29, 1963, to Arlan and Carole (Korth) Panning in West Point, Nebraska. Duane grew up in Winslow, Nebraska. He graduated from Logan View High School, class of 1982. After high school, he attended Northeast Community College to become an electrician. On May 5, 1990, he married Lori Wilcox at Immanuel Lutheran Church near Winslow.

Duane worked as an electrician his whole life. He had been employed at Valmont for the past 26 years. Duane enjoyed trap shooting, deer and turkey hunting, crappie and walleye fishing, spending time along the Elkhorn River, and being with his granddaughters.

He was preceded in death by his father, Arlan Panning; father-in-law, Milton Wilcox; and his four Labradors, Gus, Seymore, Skip, and Drake.

He is survived by his wife, Lori; son, Bradley (Jenna) Panning; mother, Carole Panning; brother, Joel (Kathy) Behlers; mother-in-law, Nadine Wilcox; brother-in-law, Bill (LeeAnn) Wilcox; sisters-in-law, Joni (Dale) Greunke and Teresa Wilcox; granddaughters, Rylee and Hadley; and numerous nieces and nephews.

A memorial visitation will be from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. Friday, June 9, 2023, with family receiving friends from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. at Moser Memorial Chapel in Fremont.

A private burial will take place at Immanuel Lutheran Church near Winslow.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be directed to the Valley Trap Team and Trap Range.

Online condolences may be left at: www.mosermemorialchapels.com.

Moser Memorial Chapel, 2170 N. Somers Ave., Fremont, NE 68025, 402-721-4490